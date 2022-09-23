Ferrari LMH concludes testing at Portimão

The Ferrari LMH (Le Mans Hypercar) completed a successful three days of testing at the Portimão circuit in Portugal. The tests were part of the car’s development programme ahead of its debut at the 12 Hours of Sebring in the United States, the opening round of the FIA World Endurance Championship.

Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina and Davide Rigon took turns at the wheel. Some of these drivers also participated in the concurrent testing of the 296 GT3. The Algarve circuit was an excellent test bed for different types of tests, particularly focusing on various set-up configurations. Changeable weather over the three days meant sessions on dry asphalt alternated with others on a wet track.