Ferrari leads at start of Indianapolis 8 Hours

Ferrari maintained its pole position advantage in the opening minutes of the Indianapolis 8 Hour contest, led by Alessandro Pier Guidi in the no. 51 Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020. After a clean opening lap, however, a spinning competitor in turn 1 on the second lap subsequently forced a full course caution period. Green flag running resumed ten minutes later.

Pro. Alessandro Pier Guidi leapt away at the start in the no. 51 Ferrari after an American flag was waved in lieu of the traditional green to start the race. Immediately behind, however, a the no. 71 car, started by Callum Ilott, made a superior get away from 4th and challenged for the second position into the first corner, ultimately ending up in third before the caution period began.

Am. Jean-Claude Saada started the race for the no. 61 Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 as the sole competitor in his category. A chaotic start, Saada made it through the first lap cleanly and even jumped forward from 25th overall at the start to 22nd position at the end of the caution period.