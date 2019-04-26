Ferrari in the spotlight at Silverstone

The second round of the 2019 Britcar season will be held this weekend at Silverstone, the historic English track.

Leaders. After their two previous wins at the former airport, Wayne Marrs and Charlie Hollings (JMH Automotive) will be the crew to watch as they seek the points to pull away in the standings. However, Paul Bailey and Andy Schulz (SB Race Engineering), second in both races of round one, will vie with them for the top step of the podium. After their sweet-and-sour debut at Silverstone, reigning Sprint Class 1 champions David Mason and Ross Wylie (FF Corse) also plan on finishing the weekend’s two races on the podium.

New formation. Sean Cooper will join Stuart Wilson in place of Will Alterman for the Track Focused team.

Intense weekend. The entire Britcar programme is compressed into Saturday. It starts with the 30 minutes of the only qualifying session at 10:30 am, followed by 60 minutes of Race-1 beginning at 12:30 pm and a further 60 minutes of Race-2, which sets off at 5:30 pm.