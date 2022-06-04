Ferrari in pole position at 1000 km of Paul Ricard

Iron Lynx’s number 71 488 GT3 Evo 2020 took pole in the 1000 km of Paul Ricard, second round of the GT World Challenge powered by AWS Endurance Cup, which sets off at 6pm today and runs for six hours. Daniel Serra, Davide Rigon and Antonio Fuoco turned in a combined time of 1:53.693, the only crew to break the one-minute 54-second barrier. The pole position comes two years after the all-Ferrari front row, and on that occasion, too, Fuoco was the fastest in the time trial.

Pro. The Iron Lynx 488 GT3 Evo 2020s in the Pro class proved well suited to the peculiarities of the French track. After clocking the third-fastest time in the first session with Serra, Rigon and Fuoco recorded the best performances in their respective sessions, making the most of peak tyre performance and a traffic-free track. On the other hand, the twin car number 51’s ninth overall time in qualifying came in a more challenging session, as much due to the traffic as to some fast laps cancelled for veering off the track. Nicklas Nielsen, James Calado and Miguel Molina will need to make up positions quickly, which is no easy matter given the tight situation in the standings, with forty cars bunched within just two seconds.

Gold Cup. The Iron Dames’ Ferrari with Sarah Bovy, Michelle Gatting and Rahel Frey set the third quickest time in this class, just 194 thousandths behind Inception Racing’s McLaren, the fastest of the session. AF Corse’s number 21 488 GT3 Evo 2020, driven by Hugo Delacour, Cedric Sbirrazzuoli and Alessandro Balzan, currently under investigation for an unsafe release during Q3 to the detriment of the Iron Dames’ car, was ninth.

Pro-Am Cup. The AF Corse Ferrari of Stefano Costantini, Hugo Delacour and Andrea Bertolini also finished third, laying the groundwork for an attacking race.