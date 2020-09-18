Ferrari in pole position and front row at 24 Hours of Le Mans

The best of the Ferraris will start from the front row of their respective classes in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, which will set off on Saturday at 2:30 pm. Côme Ledogar took pole position in the LMGTE Am class for Luzich Racing while James Calado will start from the front row in the 488 GTE of AF Corse.

the LMGTE Pro class behind the Porsche no. 91 qualified by Gianmaria Bruni. Côme Ledogar will start from pole in the LMGTE Am class in the 488 GTE of Luzich Racing, which improved its performance to an excellent 3:51.266 during the thirty-minute session.

The three Ferraris that qualified for the first Hyperpole in the history of the great French classic fought for pole position in the LMGTE Pro and LMGTE Am classes. In the first part of the session, Sam Bird set the second-best time of 3:51.515, but as the track got faster, he was passed by his rivals and finished fifth. James Calado, for his part, after seeing his best time deleted on his first attempt, stopped the clock at 3:51.115 with the second set of tyres. The British driver secured second place in