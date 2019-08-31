Ferrari in front row at Silverstone in ELMS

The 488 GTE of Kessel Racing, qualified by Giacomo Piccini, will start from the front row in the fourth round of the European Le Mans Series, on Saturday afternoon at Silverstone.

Piccini sprint. The Success Ballast made the time trials particularly difficult for the Ferraris, so the second place won by Giacomo Piccini at the wheel of the Swiss team’s car was positive. He could have shaved a little more off the eight-tenths of a second gap to Thomas Preining, who took pole in a Porsche 911, but a mistake on his last lap forced Piccini to abort the attempt while he was improving his partials, contenting himself with 1:56.178 as his best result.

In pursuit. Behind the Italian driver, Matthew Griffin qualified with the 488 GTE Spirit of Race in 1:56.476. The 35kg extra ballast imposed on the Luzich Racing car prevented Nicklas Nielsen from fighting for pole, meaning that he starts from the third row with the fifth time. The Danish driver will be joined by the all-woman crew of Kessel Racing who qualified in sixth position thanks to Rahel Frey. The Ferrari of JMW Motorsport, qualified by Matteo Cressoni, finished seventh on the grid.

Programme. The race starts at 2:30 pm on Saturday and ends four hours later.