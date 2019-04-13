Ferrari in front row at Le Castellet

Alessandro Pier Guidi and Fabien Lavergne will start from the front of the grid in the opening race of the European Le Mans Series on Sunday at 12:30 pm.

Last lap. Alessandro Pier Guidi in the Ferrari 488 GTE clocked an excellent lap time of 1:52.772, just 273 thousands of a second behind poleman, Matteo Cairoli in his Porsche. The official Competizioni GT driver, driving in France for the Luzich team, set this time on the last lap.

Kessel ready. Second and third rows went to the Kessel team cars with reigning champion Andrea Piccini fourth in 1:53.645 and the all-woman crew, qualified by Michelle Gatting, fifth in 1:53.735.

At the end of 10 intense minutes of qualifying, Spirit of Race driver Matthew Griffin finished slightly behind in 1:54.672, while Jeffrey Segal recorded 1:54.709 at the wheel of the 488 GTE of JMW Motorsport.

Programme. The four-hour race will start on Sunday at 12:30 pm.