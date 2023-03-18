Ferrari in Contention at Half Way

A warm and humid day has been the backdrop for the first six hours of the 71st running of the 12 Hours of Sebring, the seminal American race of endurance taking place at the Sebring International Circuit. Since the green flag, the race has been a bit of a rollercoaster affair as extended green-flag periods have been punctuated by several lengthy safety car periods which have allowed the field to regroup and reset any strategic advantages that had been earned earlier in the contest.

Ferrari has endured a race of mixed fortunes. The positive side of the coin can be found in the GTD-Pro category where Risi Competizione has advanced from its starting position to briefly lead the class while misfortune has struck in the GTD category with the retirement of the No. 023 Triarsi Competizione Ferrari.



GTD-Pro. The No. 62 Ferrari 296 GT3 of Risi Competizione has run largely trouble free for the opening six hours, rotating between its Factory drivers of Daniel Serra and Davide Rigon with Gabriel Casagrande also taking his turns behind the wheel. The team has performed flawlessly thus far with the car spending the least time on pit lane of any of its competitors in the category, allowing the car to move forwards in the order despite passing proving largely impossible at the narrow and bumpy circuit. Currently running in third with Rigon behind the wheel, the car has also taken its turn in the lead of its category at various stages.



GTD. While luck has thus far favored the GTD-Pro category, the same cannot be said for GTD. Ferrari’s leading challenger is the No. 47 Cetilar Racing car with Giorgio Sernagiotto currently behind the wheel, running 10th in class. Currently running on the lead lap, the Cetilar team has prioritized the driving of its bronze driver, a strategy that will allow the team to use its professional drivers in the essential closing moments still to come. Further back, the No. 21 Ferrari finds itself 9 laps behind after an on-track incident necessitated several repairs. The greatest misfortune, however, has been endured by Triarsi Competizione who had a mechanical issue early on in the race, necessitating a trip to their garage. The team managed to affect the repair and return to the track, but with some of the problems recurring, the team elected to retire from the race.

