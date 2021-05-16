Ferrari hat trick at Spielberg in ELMS

Ferrari swept the podium in an intense 4 Hours of Spielberg, the second round of the European Le Mans Series, which was won by the AF Corse 488 GTE of Perrodo, Collard and Rovera. After missing the start of the season, the Piacenza-based team open up the race for the title. However, Spirit of Race team, with drivers Perel, Cameron and Griffin, reduced the gap in the Championship with a strong 2nd place, while current leaders Molina, Cressoni and Mastronardi limited the damage by taking the last step of the podium and remain Championship leaders.

Rainstorm. The race was dominated by the downpour that hit the Austrian track shortly after the two-hour mark. The wet conditions caused many cars to veer off track, leading to a second entry for the Safety Car after a first quick appearance in the early stages due to an accident involving three prototypes. After a hiatus of over 30 minutes, the race resumed but not without other weather-related twists and turns. As the track gradually dried out, the teams could vary their strategy, although a further cloudburst threw the outcome into uncertainty. The Ferraris were always in the lead and ended up monopolising the podium, testifying to the car’s excellent competitiveness on the Spielberg track.

Strategy. In a thrilling finale, AF Corse's 488 GTE on intermediate tyres had to fend off the twin cars of Spirit of Race and Iron Lynx, both on slicks. However, François Perrodo, Emmanuel Collard and Alessio Rovera crossed the line ahead of David Perel, Duncan Cameron and Matt Griffin. Third place went to Miguel Molina, Matteo Cressoni and Rino Mastronardi, who, despite the ballast, secured crucial points for the overall standings that they now lead by seven points, ahead of the Spirit of Race trio.

Important Points. The other Ferraris in the race also did well, with fifth place for JMW Motorsport with Jody Fannin, Andrea Fontana and Rodrigo Sales, seventh for the second Iron Lynx car crewed by Claudio Schiavoni, Giorgio Sernagiotto and Paolo Ruberti. In contrast, the last few seconds bore bitter fruit for the 488 GTE no. 83, driven by Rahel Frey, Michelle Gatting and Manuela Gostner. After taking an excellent fourth place a minute from the end, Frey finished her race in the gravel after clashing with a rival car, a move not penalised by race officials.

Programme. The next round of the European Le Mans Series is scheduled for 6 June at Le Castellet in France.