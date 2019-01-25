Ferrari GT racing cars of the last 30 years return to the track

Presented to customers at the Finali Mondiali at Monza and publicly unveiled at Autosport International in Birmingham, the new Club Competizioni GT programme allows owners of Ferrari GT racing cars of the last 30 years to take to the track in events organised directly by the Maranello-based company on some of the world's most fascinating circuits.

Exclusive events. Club Competizioni GT opens the doors of prestigious circuits to its members, complementing their track experience with top class hospitality and exclusive services. Technical assistance with the tyres is always available on the track, as are Ferrari's official Competizioni GT drivers, professionals who compete throughout the year in the main world championships and who are ready to assist customers with advice and guidance on how to extract the maximum performance from their cars.

Eligible models. Twelve Ferrari models are eligible to join the Club Competizioni GT, ranging from the F40 Competizione of 1989 to the 488 GTEs and GT3s currently available to Ferrari’s racing customers. In addition to the basic equipment provided by club membership, which includes a custom clothing kit and a set of tyres for each round, there are also special on demand services such as exclusive sessions with a professional driver, car transport, customised logistics, and the option of a tailored menu in hospitality.

Calendar. The first year calendar includes events on extraordinarily glamorous tracks such as Mugello, which will host the first event on 9 and 10 April. Then there is Indianapolis, on the circuit that hosted the Formula 1 Grand Prix, followed by Fuji in Japan and one of the most famous test tracks, Vallelunga, just outside Rome. Club Competizioni GT will also take part in the 2019 Finali Mondiali Ferrari, which this year will be at Maranello from 22 to 27 October.