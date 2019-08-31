Ferrari front row at 4 Hours of Silverstone

The qualifying session for the starting grid of the 4 Hours of Silverstone, the first round of the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC), yielded an all Ferrari front row.

LMGTE Pro. Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado, at the wheel of the 488 GTE no. 51 of AF Corse, took pole with a combined time of 1:54.171. Teammates Davide Rigon and Miguel Molina in twin car no. 71, will flank them, 131 thousandths of a second behind.

James Calado started the session for no. 51, stopping the clock at 1:54.323 before handing over to Alessandro Pier Guidi. The Italian driver took full advantage of the potential of the 488 GTE completing the 5,901 metres in 1:54,171, a new track record.

Davide Rigon set a time of 1:54.317 in car no. 71. Miguel Molina followed with 1:54.287, for an average of 1:54.302, which enabled the two Maranello cars to monopolise the front row.

LMGTE Am. The best of the Ferraris in the Am class, the 488 GTE of AF Corse driven by François Perrodo, Emmanuel Collard and Nicklas Nielsen, will start from the second row. The Danish and French drivers qualified car no. 83 car in fourth with a time of 1:56:489, four-tenths of a second off the polemen Yoluc, Eastwood, and Adam in the Aston Martin. The second AF Corse Ferrari in the class, driven by Thomas Flohr, Francesco Castellacci and Giancarlo Fisichella and qualified by the Swiss driver and the former Formula 1 man in a combined time of 1:56.742, will start from fifth on the grid. The 488 GTE of Red River Sport (1:57.934) with Bonamy Grimes and Johnny Mowlem in the session and the 488 GTE no. 70 of MR Racing (1:58.336), qualified by Olivier Beretta and Motoaki Ishikawa, were a bit further back, respectively in eighth and tenth position.

Programme. The 4 Hours of Silverstone, the opening round of WEC Season 8, sets off on Sunday at 12 pm local time.