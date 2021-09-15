Ferrari forced to retire in NLS Round 7

The Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 of WTM Powered by Phoenix was out of luck in the Rowe 6 Stunden ADAC Ruhr-Pokal-Rennen of the Nürburgring Endurance Series (NLS) held on Saturday 11 September.

After a brilliant qualifying session that saw them set off eighth on the grid, the #22 Ferrari crew of Georg Weiss, Leonard Weiss and Jochen Krumbach was forced to retire ten minutes after the green flag. During Krumbach’s stint, the WTM Powered by Phoenix Ferrari collided with another car, damaging the front left wheel. Back in the pits for repairs, the mechanics raised the white flag, resulting in a forced retirement from the race.

Calendar. The NLS will continue in two weeks, on 25 September, with the 53rd ADAC Barbarossapreis.



