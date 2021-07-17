Ferrari fastest again in third LMGTE Am free practice

Just a few hours before qualifying, the final free practice session saw AF Corse's Ferrari 488 GTE #83 lap fastest in the LMGTE Am class. The air temperature of well over 30°C, and the asphalt of over 45°C, slowed the cars' track times.

LMGTE Pro. James Calado and Alessandro Pier Guidi set the second-best time, lapping the 5.793-km Brianza circuit in 1:46.589, just 336 thousandths of a second behind the Porsche #91. This performance was posted on lap ten of the 26 laps covered, while the duo in car #52, Daniel Serra and Miguel Molina, turned in their best time of 1:46.663 on lap twelve of 28 laps run.

LMGTE Am. Ferrari once again set the pace in this class, with AF Corse #83 the first of twelve cars bunched within a second of each other. Nicklas Nielsen clocked 1:47.080 while Antonio Fuoco set the fourth-best time, two tenths behind the Dane. The 488 GTE crewed by Flohr-Fisichella-Castellacci claimed sixth, while the female crew of Iron Lynx finished eighth. Rinaldi Racing's Ferrari was just outside the top ten, while AF Corse #61 completed the session in fourteenth. The two Ferraris of Iron Lynx and Inception Racing, involved in accidents in the second free practice, skipped the session.