Ferrari double in Pro-Am at Mugello in Race-2

Ferrari domination continued into the second race of the Campionato Italiano GT Sprint with a fifth win of the season for the crew of AF Corse, Antonio Fuoco and Sean Hudspeth, finishing ahead of a splendid showing from RS Racing’s 488 GT3 driven by Alessandro Vezzoni and Daniele Di Amato.

Di Amato goes on the attack. At race-start pole-sitter Rovera kept Postiglione firmly in check and a fine Di Amato at the wheel of RS Racing’s 488 GT3. The smooth race sparked to life with the entrance of the Safety Car during the opening of the pit lane for driver changes. The swap proved most favourable for the RS Racing crew with Vezzoni who took up the baton and the lead ahead of Agostini and Mul. However, the pace kept by the Italian driver was not enough to withstand Antonio Fuoco’s fine comeback, who, after having relieved team-mate Sean Hudspeth, made his way up the order reaching as far as the heels of Vezzoni. The driver of car #25 put up a ferocious defence of the top position in Pro-Am, but in the end, was forced to concede the lead to the young man in the AF Corse livery, who claimed the fifth win in the championship for the team from Piacenza. Fourth spot in the class went to team-mates Simon Mann and Marco Cioci. It turned out to be a day to forget for the Ferrari 488 GT3 of Veglia-Casè (Easy Race), who went off into the gravel on the 12th lap after contact with Hudspeth.

GT Light. Lippi-Sernagiotto are now just a whisker away from clinching the class title. The squad with the RAM/Iron Lynx insignia have dominated the season from the very first round and left little doubt in Race-2 in Mugello either, as Lippi, commanding from the outset, refused to relinquish the lead during his own stint, before handing over the car to his partner Sernagiotto. The driver from Treviso had little trouble bringing the vehicle home to podium-topping glory for a fifth time this season.