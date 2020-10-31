Ferrari dominates qualifying at Portimão

Three 488 GTEs took the top three places in a Prancing Horse dominated session, with Andrea Piccini of Iron Lynx securing pole in the last round of the ELMS.

Second pole. After starting ahead of the pack in the previous round at Monza, the Italian driver set the fastest lap of 1:38.769 on his final attempt, just 228 thousandths of a second ahead of Alessio Rovera in the Ferrari of AF Corse. Third position went to Iron Lynx's second car driven by Michelle Gatting. The Dane finished eight-tenths of a second off pole and two hundredths faster than the Porsche of Alessio Picariello that, this weekend, is chasing championship leaders David Perel, Nicola Cadei and Michael Broniszewski who closed the session in seventh.

In the group. Perel will set off between the two Porsches of Benjamin Barker and Richard Lietz and behind the 488 GTE of Spirit of Race, qualified in fifth by Matt Griffin. The other two Ferraris competing in Portugal will start from the fifth row, with Steffen Görig ninth for AF Corse and Finlay Hutchison tenth for JMW Motorsport.

Race. The four-hour title-decider in the 2020 European Le Mans Series begins on Sunday at 11 am local time.

