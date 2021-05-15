Ferrari dominates ELMS qualifying at Spielberg

Ferrari has a monopoly on the two front rows of the grid for the 4 Hours of Spielberg, round two of the European Le Mans Series, with pole position secured by the AF Corse 488 GTE driven by Alessio Rovera.

Great work. At the wheel of the Ferrari no. 88, the Italian driver lapped the 4,318-metre Austrian track in 1:27.200, beating Ferrari Challenge Europe leader Michelle Gatting by 328 thousandths of a second. “The team worked really well on the car”, commented Rovera, who tomorrow will share the Ferrari with François Perrodo and Emmanuel Collard. “Every change made yielded a small improvement. Pole position is gratifying, but we have to concentrate on the start and the 4-hour race”, he added.

In the wake. The Dane, qualifying for the Iron Dames, was the fastest of the Iron Lynx drivers. The others finished immediately behind her. Paolo Ruberti, at the wheel of twin car, no. 60 was just 61 thousandths off the pace, while championship leader, Miguel Molina, was slightly over half a second behind despite the 30kg of ballast added after the Barcelona race. Matt Griffin, in the 488 GTE of Spirit of Race, clocked seventh. His time of 1:28.377 was just 24 thousandths off the pace, while Andrea Fontana set the ninth fastest time of 1:29.377.

Programme. The 4 Hours of Spielberg sets off at 11 am on Sunday.