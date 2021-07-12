Ferrari dominates ELMS at Monza

Ferraris monopolised the first six places in the Italian round of the European Le Mans Series held at the historic Monza circuit on Sunday. The Maranello marque bagged its fourth consecutive victory in the LMGTE class, with a first win for Spirit of Race.

The fourth round of the European Le Mans Series was an all-Ferrari party. Car #55 car crewed by Duncan Cameron, Alessandro Pier Guidi and David Perel of Spirit of Race topped the podium for the first time this year. With Pier Guidi filling in at the last minute for Matt Griffin, who had suffered a family bereavement, the crew prevailed over the Ferrari 488 GTE driven by Miguel Molina, Matteo Cressoni and Rino Mastronardi of Iron Lynx at the end of a tight scrap. Cars #55 and #80 battled it out for the lead in the last part of the race, with Molina in hot pursuit of the South African Perel but failing to pass him. Spirit of Race also took pole courtesy of Pier Guidi.

Third place overall went to Emmanuel Collard, François Perrodo and Alessio Rovera in the Ferrari 488 GTE #88 of AF Corse, who finished ahead of JMW Motorsport's Jody Fannin, Andrea Fontana and Rodrigo Sales. Fifth and sixth places were taken by the other two Iron Lynx cars, with Claudio Schiavoni, Giorgio Sernagiotto and Paolo Ruberti finishing ahead of Rahel Frey, Michelle Gatting and Manuela Gostner.

Calendar. The next round of the European Le Mans Series is scheduled for 19 September at Spa, preceded by the 24 Hours of Le Mans on 21 and 22 August.