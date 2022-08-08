Ferrari Dominant on Streets of Nashville

After Onofrio Triarsi took a flag to flag victory in Nashville on Saturday, Justin Wetherill took up the charge on Sunday, completing the Ferrari sweep of the GT America weekend.

Triarsi, driving the No. 23 Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020, won by 2.424-seconds on Saturday ahead of Triarsi Competizione teammate Justin Wetherill, driving the No. 37 Ferrari. The race result mirrored the qualifying effort as the team had a big Saturday to kick off the double-header event weekend.

“I definitely didn’t stop pushing out there,” Triarsi said. “It was exciting from the start to have a 1-2 lockout on the front row. The team did an amazing job, and my teammate did a fantastic job, keeping up with the pace while setting good laps for himself. It was great, managing the traffic out there and staying safe out there, and we got a good result.”

2021 Nashville Sunday winner Bret Curtis and Scuderia Corsa had entered the No. 62 Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020, but did not make the race outing.

And after a dominant Saturday, Ferrari continued its streak on Sunday with a reversal of fortunes as Justin Wetherill led the 1-2 finish in his No. 37 Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020. While Triarsi picked up where he left off on Sunday, pulling away with the waving of the green flag and leading the opening half of the 40-minute event. Wetherill then closed in, taking the lead with 17 minutes remaining. Triarsi made a valiant charge over the closing minutes, finishing 0.342-seconds behind his teammate with the third-place competitor another 18-seconds behind.

“We came here dreaming of a 1-2 finish, either way,” Wetherill said. “For this to happen two days in a row is incredible. The cars were great; the team is great and the coaching; it’s been an incredible blessing, and I couldn’t be happier.”

During the race, Triarsi engineers said there were no team orders. “It was just about being consistent over time,” Wetherill explained of taking the lead “Fortunately, we had a bit of a gap [on third place], and it allowed me to push a little bit harder.”

It was Wetherill’s first victory in GT America, having won in Fanatec GT World Challenge America powered by AWS earlier this year, co-driving with Triarsi Competizione teammate Ryan Dalziel in the Pro-Am class.

Onofrio Triarsi races in the Fanatec GT World Challenge America, and leads the Am category with co-driver Charlie Scardina on the strength of six-consecutive victories.

Next up for Ferrari in SRO competition will be Road America on August 27-28, with two races each for both the GT World Challenge America and GT America divisions.