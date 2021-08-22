Ferrari Continues to Lead at Le Mans after 12 Hours

LMGTE Pro. The number 51 Ferrari 488 GTE car continued to lead the GTE Pro category, currently with James Calado behind the wheel. The car enjoys a nearly 2-minute advantage over its nearest competitor, the number 63 of Corvette Racing. While the number 51 has enjoyed a largely trouble-free night, the same cannot be said for the sister number 52 car. With Miguel Molina behind the wheel, an issue with the front suspension forced the car to make a lengthy pit stop to implement repairs. The car currently runs 6th in the category, nine laps behind the leader with Daniel Serra at the wheel.

LMGTE Am. The nighttime has not been kind to the Ferraris in the LMGTE Am category, but nevertheless, the Maranello marque leads the category and dominates the top positions. The number 83 car, currently driven by Francois Perrodo leads the charge with a one-minute advantage over the Aston Martin of Ben Keating. Matteo Cressoni in the number 80 Ferrari completes the podium in third with Claudio Schiavoni in the number 60 car within striking distance in 6th, two laps behind the leaders. A number of Ferraris in the category also endured difficult nights, highlighted by the plight of the number 71 car which fell from strong contention to currently running 13th.