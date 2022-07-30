Ferrari comeback one hour into the Spa 24 Hours

The Iron Lynx Ferraris driven by Antonio Fuoco and Nicklas Nielsen occupied fifth and seventh positions on the stroke of the first hour, having started from tenth and twelfth after the penalty incurred by the Lamborghini in pole for a technical infringement.

Despite the sixty-five cars lined up, the start went smoothly and saw the Ferraris mount an impressive comeback. The Italian led the way with a series of excellent overtaking moves. His teammate similarly moved up the standings just a few seconds behind. Driving the Iron Dames Ferrari, Rahel Frey progressed through the pack, as did David Perel at the wheel of AF Corse’s 488 GT3 Evo 2020 number 21. The number 52, author of the fastest time in the Pro-Am class, had to start from the back of the grid due to a petrol leak a few minutes before lining up.