Ferrari collects three awards at Caschi d’oro 2020

In a very special edition of the historic drivers' awards presented by the motoring weekly Autosprint, Ferrari collected three of the famous statuettes.

This year in a new format, the show celebrated the world's motorsport stars and the passion for racing that Autosprint has covered for sixty years.



During the show, hosted by director Andrea Cordovani, Alessandro Pier Guidi was honoured for his victory in the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup. Eddie Cheever III also picked up an award for winning the overall and Sprint Cup titles of the SRO series in the Pro-Am class, alongside Chris Froggatt. Antonello Coletta also collected the Casco d’oro for Ferrari for the titles won in this championship.

