Ferrari and AF Corse team together for LMH programme

Ferrari officially announced its partnership with AF Corse to collaborate in the management of the team that will work alongside Competizioni GT in the Le Mans Hypercar (LMH) programme. As already declared, the Prancing Horse will be entering the new top class of the FIA WEC World Championship from 2023.

The team will compete in the championship as “Ferrari – AF Corse”, continuing on a winning streak started in the FIA GT 2006 with the F430 GT2 that, in its debut season, produced the team, drivers and Constructors’ title. The partnership between Ferrari and AF Corse has created nearly all of the GT wins of recent years as well as all of those achieved in the World Endurance Championship (WEC) since its inception in 2012. Six team and drivers’ titles for AF Corse in the LMGTE Pro and LMGTE Am classes, five Constructors’ titles for Ferrari crowned with three triumphs at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Antonello Coletta, Head of Ferrari Attività Sportive GT: “Today’s announcement is an important step towards the debut of our LMH in the World Endurance Championship. We are happy to have a reliable partner like AF Corse with us for this project. Ferrari and AF Corse have enjoyed a solid relationship for a long time, as you can see in the FIA WEC, where we run our official 488 GTEs together with the Piacenza-based team. We look forward to continuing together on a journey as rewarding as the years of racing cooperation to date”.

Amato Ferrari, AF Corse team owner: “We are proud of this announcement. It is the crowning of a dream and recognition of the great effort made over the years. Our partnership with Ferrari is a winning one that began in 2006, and I am delighted to continue it in the LMH project. We have immediately kicked off with great enthusiasm aiming to raise the bar even further and to be ready for this new challenge”.