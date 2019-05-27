Ferrari 488 GT3 Victorious in Brazil

Via Italia Racing, Chico Longo and Daniel Serra took the Ferrari 488 GT3's first win in Brazil on Saturday and the overall win in the second round of the Endurance Brazil series.

Chico Sets the Tone. Chico Longo took the opening two stints in the Ferrari after starting in 7th position overall, and at the pole of the GT3 category. After spending the first stint doing battle with the other GT3 cars in the field, Chico was able to pull a bit of a gap before his pit stop. He then extended his gap and did battle with the Prototype cars ahead in his second stint, gaining several places before handing the car over to his driving partner, Daniel Serra. Daniel paid great tribute to Chico after the race, crediting him with much of the work necessary to earn this excellent result: "I think the best in the race was Chico. He drove as professional a drive as possible at all times in the race. Certainly Chico was responsible for 80% of the win. I'm very happy for him", said Serra.

Daniel Completes the Drive. Once Chico's stint was done, Daniel Serra then took the wheel. With an impressive sequence of fast laps, he pursued the first overall position, earning it with some time to spare and ultimately generating a one minute gap over the second place GinettaG57. Daniel also very impressively lapped the entire rest of the field, including their nearest competitor in the GT3 category.

Schedule. Endurance Brazil will be back on track for June 15 at Taruma for another 4 hour contest.