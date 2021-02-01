From the very first weekend, Martin Fuentes established himself as the man to beat in the 2020 SRO GT World Challenge Americas championship in the Pro-Am category. From the first green flag, the Mexican driver and his co-driver, Rodrigo Baptista were on the podium, and by the second race, they were race winners. Over the course of the season Fuentes and Baptista continued their winning ways earning five wins from 11 chances, more than any other driver in his category, and only finishing off the podium once from those 11 races. The driving duo immediately locked in to a fast set up for their Ferrari 488 GT3 car, and found speed in every condition as the season wound through six of the best venues in North America. Of course, the season was not without its moments of drama and excitement, but certainly the highlights, including three overall race wins and a second place finish at the Indianapolis 8 Hours are incredible achievements that will be difficult to match.