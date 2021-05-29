Varrone, first virtual triumph for Ferrari

First win for Ferrari in the Esports GT Pro Series thanks to Nicolas Varrone who claimed the victory in the Silver Cup while Nicklas Nielsen, involved in Pro class, completed the sixty-minute Paul Ricard race in fourth place.

In the second round of the series that awards points to teams competing in the GT World Challenge Europe - marred by some technical issues that saw the race split into two - the Ferraris of Iron Lynx and Rinaldi Racing were the protagonists of a very competitive race, culminating with a Silver Cup win for Varrone. The young driver from the German team, who had already produced a fine showing during qualifying, clinched the first ever triumph for Prancing Horse in the virtual series, adding to the third place earned at Monza by Benjamin Hites, on that occasion too in the Rinaldi Racing colours.

Nielsen, took fourth final place once the post-race penalties had been meted out, meaning that the Italian team came away empty-handed, even if the Dane - hoping to replicate the podium clinched on the Lombardy circuit - had once again shown great adaptability to the simulator.