Maranello 24 gennaio 2020

Chico Longo and the Ferrari 488 GT3 of Via Italia Racing missed the Endurance Brasil title also due to a difficult outing at Goiania and Santa Cruz do Sul that made the situation trickier for the Brazilian team. Francisco ‘Chico’ Longo has frequently been assisted by the brilliant performance of Daniel Serra, winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans with the 488 GTE of AF Corse, and by Marcos Gomes, who took over from Serra when the latter was engaged in other championships. After a podium in the first race at Curitiba, Longo and Gomes won at Santa Cruz do Sul and repeated the feat in the next round at Velopark. Serra’s return helped Longo to continue the winning streak at Interlagos before suffering mechanical problems that obscured brilliant performances by Chico Longo and Marco Gomes. The success in the last round of the season, the Curitiba 6 Hours, allowed the 488 GT3 to win the 50% of the 2019 races in the Brazilian season.