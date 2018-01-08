08 gennaio 2018

Maranello, 8 January 2018 - If any team deserved a successful 2017 it was JMW Motorsport. The British team was clearly the strongest in the 2016 European Le Mans Series, but due to a string of bad luck lost out on the title in the last race at Estoril. The 2017 season offered JMW Motorsport another chance and Rob Smith and Jody Fannin took full advantage, claiming top spot in the standings in the final race in Portugal, but this time at Portimao. The team also won the last race at Monza with the 458 Italia GTE and triumphed in the first, a race that didn’t count for the championship but is incredibly prestigious: the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Although they won no more races, the 488 GTE 488 of JMW Motorsport was always among the podium places and completed its overhaul of the Aston Martin of TF Sport at Portimao. Ferrari collected three more wins with the two Spirit of Race cars. Duncan Cameron, Matt Griffin and Aaron Scott triumphed at the Red Bull Ring and the Paul Ricard, while Andrea Bertolini, Giorgio Roda and Rino Mastronardi were victorious at Spa-Francorchamps.