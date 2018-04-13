13 aprile 2018

Le Castellet, 13 april 2018 - This weekend, the 2018 season of the European Le Mans Series gets underway with the 4 Hours of Castellet. JMW Motorsport. The reigning champion team will be back with a trio of new drivers: Britain’s Liam Griffin, who has also competed in the FIA WEC and in last year’s British GT; Alex MacDowall, the 2016 champion who appeared in last year’s ADAC GT in Germany, and Spain’s Miguel Molina, an official Ferrari driver who in 2018 will also be racing in the Blancpain Endurance Cup and the US Pirelli World Challenge championship. Spirit of Race. Spirit of Race will be fielding two cars. Duncan Cameron, Aaron Scott and Matt Griffin will again be in car no. 55. Francesco Castellacci and Thomas Flohr come direct from the WEC Superseason, doubling their workload by also appearing in the continental series. Naturally, the Swiss team’s two cars are among the pre-race favourites. Krohn Racing. The Ferrari 488 GTE of Krohn Racing will be competing all season, after its one-off at last year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans. It will be crewed by the evergreen pairing of Tracy Krohn and Nic Jonsson, joined by official Ferrari driver, Andrea Bertolini. Programme. The race weekend begins on Friday with the first free practice sessions, while qualifying is scheduled for Saturday at 1:40 pm. The race kicks off at 12 pm CET on Sunday and will be live streamed on the championship site.