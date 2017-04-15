15 aprile 2017

Silverstone, 15 April 2017 – Ferrari customer teams enjoyed scant success in the first round of the 2017 European Le Mans Series. The two 488 GTEs and the 458 Italia failed to clinch a podium place despite demonstrating the potential to do so. Just short of a podium. The 488 no. 55 of Spirit of Race was close to a podium finish and even led when Aaron Scott was at the wheel. In the end though the British driver, his compatriot Duncan Cameron and Ireland's Matt Griffin had to settle for fourth place. The win went to the TF Sport Aston Martin of Euan Hankey, Slih Yoluc and Nicki Thiim. Difficult weekend. It was a much tougher weekend for the other 488 of Spirit of Race team, crewed by Giorgio Roda, Gianluca Roda and Andrea Bertolini. Car no. 51 faced major problems after qualifying and as a precaution had its engine replaced. In the race it hit a number of problems, with the crew suffering two drive throughs and struggling to warm up their Dunlop tyres. It wasn't an easy race either for the 458 Italia of JMW Motorsport, the winner here a year ago, but whose crew of Jody Fannin, Rory Butcher and Robert Smith had to settle for fifth place. The next round is on 14 May at Monza.