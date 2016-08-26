26 agosto 2016

Le Castellet, 26 August 2016 - A total of 40 cars will take part in the fourth round of the European Le Mans Series at Le Castellet in the south of France on August 28. All eight cars that started the LMGTE season will appear at Cote d’Azur track. Championship leaders. The crew to watch is the one driving the No. 56 AT Racing 458 Italia with father/son duo Alexander Talkanitsa Sr and Jr. that will be joined once again by Alessandro Pier Guidi. Defending series champion and 4 Hours of Le Castellet winner Formula Racing has also made a swap, with Christina Nielsen unable to race owing to a clash with the IMSA SportsCars Championship event at Virginia International Raceway. Filling Nielsen’s shoes will be Formula Racing single seater protege Mikkel Mac Jensen, who is currently plying his trade in the European Formula 3 Championship. On the No. 66 JMW Motorsport Ferrari Andrea Bertolini, Robert Smith and Rory Butcher will try to take the lead of the championship after their win in Austria. AF Corse. There will also be two more 458 Italia cars. We are talking about cars No. 51 and 55 both entered by AF Corse. On the 51 car Piergiuseppe Perazzini, Marco Cioci and Rui Aguas will try to find the road to victory for the first time this year while in No. 55 Duncan Cameron, Matt Griffin and Aaron Scott will be aiming for a place on the podium. The race will start at 14 local time on Sunday and will last 4 Hours.