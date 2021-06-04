Eleven Ferraris at Misano for CIGT

The second round of the Italian GT Championship at Misano Adriatico is set for a five-year record turnout. Thirty-five crews will line up at the start. GT3, GT Cup, and GT4 class cars will race along the 4,226-metre Romagna track, with Ferrari playing a leading role in the top class and the GT Cup.

GT3. Eighteen cars will line up in the premier class, with a large contingent of Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020s. Among the Pro cars, Easy Race's crew, Greco-Crestani, arrives at Misano on top of the championship standings. Their rivals include the AF Corse Ferrari of Fuoco-Hudspeth – with the Italian reforming his partnership with the 2020 Pro-Am class champion in place of Carrie Schreiner, competing in another event – and the one driven by Daniele Di Amato (RS Racing).

In the Pro-Am class, Simon Mann and Toni Vilander of AF Corse will seek to fend off the attacks of the Ram Autoracing Ferrari with Alberto Lippi and Luca Filippi. In the Am class, Kessel Racing will field two crews, Cuhadaroglu-Fumanelli and Earle-Schirò, while AF Corse will have one, Peter Mann and Lorenzo Casè.

GT Cup. There are also plenty of Ferraris in the one-make class. Current leaders, Linossi-Vebster (Easy Race), Demarchi-Risitano (SR&R) and Pitorri-Simonelli (Best Lap), will take the wheel of three 488 Challenge Evos.

Programme. The second weekend of the Sprint series kicks off on Friday with two free practice sessions of 45 minutes each (11.05 am and 3.55 pm) and will continue on Saturday with official practice divided into classes. The first session will be held from 10 am to 10.10 am (GT3), and from 10.15 am to 10.25 am (GT Cup), while the second will run from 10.35 am to 10.45 am (GT3) and from 10.50 am to 11 am (GT Cup).

The two 50-minute + 1-lap races will take place on Saturday at 6.20 pm and on Sunday at 3.10 pm, and both will be broadcast live on the Ferrari races page.