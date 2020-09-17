Eight Ferraris at Road to Le Mans

The Road to Le Mans, the fourth round of the Le Mans Cup, will take place on 18 and 19 September. The eight Ferrari 488 GT3s involved will be looking to play a starring role on Circuit de La Sarthe in one of the most eagerly awaited rounds of the season, held on the same weekend as the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Eight Ferraris for two races. The Iron Lynx Ferrari no. 8 with Rino Mastronardi and the returning Giacomo Piccini is in search of a hattrick after victories at Le Castellet and Spa. The Italian pair will go for a result, with Mastronardi also keeping an eye on the drivers' standings which he tops on 67 points.

After two second places, Michael Broniszewski and David Perel in the Kessel Racing Ferrari no. 74 will also be looking for a win. The Swiss team is fielding two other crews: John Hartshorne and Oliver Hancock in car no. 50 and Murat Cuhadaroglu with Nicola Cadei in no. 67.

Iron Lynx will also deploy three Ferrari 488 GT3s, with Rino Mastronardi and Giacomo Piccini flanked by the no. 9 of Murod Sultanov and Paolo Ruberti and the no. 77 of Claudio Schiavoni who will be back racing together with Andrea Piccini. Both crews are targeting a return to the podium.

Spirit of Race no. 51 with Gunnar Jeannette and Rodrigo Sales and Sky Tempesta Racing no. 93 with Christopher Froggatt and Jonathan Hui round off the Prancing Horse line-up.

Programme. After Thursday's free practice, the two qualifying sessions will be on Friday 18 September at 8:30 am, and 9:10 am, with Race-1 scheduled to start at 2.15 pm. Race-2 will set off on Saturday 19 September at 11.15 am and finish at 12.10 pm.