Earle, success and title in the Iron Cup

Spa-Francorchamps 22 luglio 2019

For the first time in the history of Blancpain GT Sports Club, a driver has been able to claim Iron Cup laurels for a third consecutive time: American Stephen Earle. The Kessel Racing driver, at the wheel of the Ferrari 488 GT3, mathematically sealed the title with two races still to contest. The arrival at the end of Race-2 held in Spa-Francorchamps guarantee the feat, with Earle wrapping things up with a seventh overall place, first in the Iron Cup. The race was less momentous than the one held this morning with the battle for overall victory failing to materialize among the competing drivers. Murod Sultanov in the end had to settle for fourth place. The result does, however, mean that the title will be decided in the final round in Barcelona. Sixth place went to Pavel Strukov in the StileF Squadra Corse insignia, who preceded the three-time American world champion at the finish-line. Earle got the better of the two AF Corse Ferraris, the #50 of Soenen and #56 of Blank, second and third respectively in the Iron Cup standings. The next and final stage of the Blancpain GT Sports Club is scheduled for Barcelona on 28th and 29th September.