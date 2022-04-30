Second row for Ferrari after Q1 at Portimão

After an extremely hard-fought qualifying session to determine the opening grid of the 2022 DTM season, Felipe Fraga's 488 GT3 Evo 2020 will start from row two, while Sébastien Loeb will start from 21st place.



The battle against the stopwatch on the Portimão track was a thriller, as evidenced by 28 drivers huddled within just a 1"3 timeframe. In the twenty-minute official practice, Felipe Fraga at the wheel of the no. 74 Red Bull Ferrari was constantly among the frontrunners, narrowly missing out on the pole position - which went to Bortolotti in a Lamborghini - by just 60 milliseconds. The Brazilian will start from fourth position, while team-mate Sébastien Loeb, making his series debut, will set off from the eleventh row. The Frenchman is finding the feeling with the car and continues to make notable progress in terms of times, session after session. However, the starting position might look somewhat deceiving as the nine-time World Rally Champion actually finished just seven tenths-of-a-second off pole.

