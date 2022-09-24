Post Race-1 comments from Spielberg paddock

Nick Cassidy claimed a second consecutive victory in the DTM on a special day for the Prancing Horse. The New Zealander’s win marked the five hundredth race victory for the Ferrari 488 GT3, in all its versions. However, Felipe Fraga had a less happy day, forced to retire after a contact in the early stages.

Nick Cassidy: “This has been an incredible day. I had a fantastic car, and although it was tough, I successfully managed the tyres and controlled the race. To have secured two wins in a row in the DTM is something incredible, for which I thank the team very much”.

Felipe Fraga: “I was rear-ended again, while I have never collided with an opponent in this series. It’s really a shame. It’s obvious that Feller was slowing down on the straight to let his teammate Rast pass, and so I tried to take advantage of that by overtaking them both under braking. However, coming out of the corner, Feller kept hitting my wheel instead of going wide, as Rast was in the way, so my race was wrecked”.