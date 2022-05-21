Driver comments after Race 1 at Lausitzring

A ninth place and a lot of bad luck for the Ferraris in the first of the two races at the Lausitzring. Let's hear about it from the Red Bull AlphaTauri AF Corse drivers.

Felipe Fraga: “A difficult day for us, another Saturday to forget. We had started well, with a good fifth place in qualifying and I was happy with the fine work done together with the team which allowed us to be there in the fight. In the race everything was going well and I think the goal of finishing in the top five was within our reach and, considering that the leaders in the standings were behind us, that result was what we were aiming at. Unfortunately a puncture forced us to retire. It's hard losing more points but, as happened in Portugal, we’ll pick ourselves up and try again tomorrow.”

Nick Cassidy: “It was good to be back racing in the DTM and to bring home some points. I'm a bit disappointed because I think the potential was greater than what we showed in the race, but this is a good sign because if we keep working and spend more time in the car we can do better.”