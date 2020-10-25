Drivers’ comments after 24 Hours of Spa

At the end of an edition of the Belgian classic that offered quite a few twists and turns, we heard from the drivers who tackled the track at the wheel of the Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020.



Giancarlo Fisichella, Sky Tempesta Racing no. 93 - “The race was complicated in every way. Spa is a very demanding circuit that puts you to the test physically. In this case, the constantly changing conditions, especially when it rained and we were using slicks, increased the difficulty coefficient. It was really hard, there was a lot of water, a lot of accidents, so I want to congratulate both the team and my teammates who made no mistakes. If it hadn’t rained, I think we’d have had an excellent chance of winning. We were a bit unlucky with the Safety Car at the end, but we secured second place at the six-hour mark, first at the twelve and second at the end of the race, so we can all be delighted with the positive result”.





James Calado, AF Corse no. 51 - “We were competitive in the dry and then, as always at Spa, the skies opened, and we struggled to get the best out of our tyres. Although we tried different solutions, we couldn’t find the pace. To finish in fifth place gave us excellent championship points on top of those from our fourth place at the six-hour mark and the first place we secured in the middle of the race. It’s a shame we couldn’t win, but I still want to thank the whole team for all their hard work. We’ll have another go”.





Miguel Molina, SMP Racing no. 72 - “It was a very tough race where everything happened. There were times when we were a lap behind the leader, but we managed to catch up without losing our cool and taking every opportunity. We did everything we could to put ourselves in a position to fight to win until a Porsche put us out of the race. Maybe we weren’t the favourites for the win, but we really did everything we could. I’m sorry we couldn’t make it across the line, but hopefully, things will go better in the next race”.





Kamui Kobayashi, HubAuto no. 27 - “Unfortunately, we almost didn’t reach the goal we’d set ourselves, which was to cross the finish line. Starting from the pits, after replacing the engine, made it much more difficult. The team did an excellent job and unfortunately, not finishing the race is part of racing. I think having largely completed the 24 hours, providing a great show on the track and on TV is an excellent result. We gave our all, we had fun, and I can say that they were two exhilarating days for which I thank Ferrari and HubAuto for their support”.