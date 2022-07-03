Driver comments from the Norisring Race 2 podium

There can be no better way to celebrate a birthday than with a first pole position and win in the DTM, as Felipe Fraga can testify from the Norisring podium, where the second race of the weekend in the German series was held. We gathered the thoughts of the Brazilian as well as an excellent Guven, seventh at the finish.

Felipe Fraga: “It’s a fantastic way to celebrate my birthday with my first pole and my first win in the DTM. I am so happy, I cannot find the words to describe my mood. I want to thank the team, they did a tremendous job after yesterday's race. Today during the pit stop they were extraordinary because I went in with a 1”5 lead over the second and when I came out I had more than two. I want to celebrate with the team because we have been through some very tough times and now we have a win that I think has been very well deserved.”





Ayhancan Guven: “Second race in the DTM but a different feeling to yesterday’s. We qualified fourth but were sanctioned and started from seventh place, although we dropped down a place. From that moment on, however, we had a very good race thanks to a perfect strategy chosen by the team. We overtook an opponent and finished seventh. I’m pleased and proud of the team, which is back to its winning ways. I learned a lot this weekend that will come in handy in the future, so thanks to Red Bull, AF Corse and Ferrari for the opportunity and I hope to return to the DTM soon.”