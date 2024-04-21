Driver comments after the 6 Hours of Imola from the LMGT3 drivers

The second round of the World Endurance Championship at the Emilian circuit witnessed Vista AF Corse's two Ferrari 296 LMGT3s crossing the finish line with car number 55 in fourth place and car number 54 in twelfth place. We collected the voice of the protagonists at the end of the race.

Thomas Flohr - Vista AF Corse #54: “It was not the race we expected. A very difficult start with a lot of accidents and I was too far back. And then unfortunately at the first corner I lost the rear and we dropped two and a half laps. My second stint was fantastic. Without the error which took me off the track, we'd definitely have been in the top five. But we tried in Spa, the car felt amazing. And congratulations to Car 55 for the fourth place. We’re very proud.”

Francesco Castellacci - Vista AF Corse #54: “Thomas (Flohr) avoided the accident at the start, then he tried to pull back but there was a small mistake and we dropped a few laps. The car is still competitive, I am happy with my stint and am motivated to do well at Spa.”

Davide Rigon - Vista AF Corse #54: “It was honestly one of the best races of my life, in the driving sense. I had a lot of fun. We made the right choices with the engineer to stay on track in difficult conditions with slick tyres. I never put the rain tyres on and I was gaining so much time. We reduced the gap at the start of the race, but we couldn’t do any more. The car was still very good and we did our best. We are happy with the result and the way we worked alongside my teammates and as a team. We are positive for the next race and aim for a podium finish.”

François Heriau - Vista AF Corse #55: “It’s a good result but feels a little bittersweet because we were positioned better in the beginning of the race in the battle for P1 and P2, but then I think we were quite unlucky with some of the events and the weather, the safety cars and when we pitted and so on. After that it was quite difficult to catch up and the decision about the rain tyres also was quite tough, so in the end P4 is not a bad result at all, but it could have been better. Let’s try to keep moving up in the ladder and try to be on the podium in the next race.”

Simon Mann - Vista AF Corse #55: “The team did a fantastic job, as always. All the guys worked really hard. Personally, I didn't have the best race, a few mistakes that I need to learn from, but I really want to thank the guys because, as always, they did a fantastic job.”

Alessio Rovera - Vista AF Corse #55: “The race pace was very good and the car was running well. We found a very good set up in the tests we did here. There is a disappointment because we could have done better as a result, so it’s a pity really. I’d say we're in a good position for Spa anyway, plus it’s a track I really like, so hopefully we’ll do well.”