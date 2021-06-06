Double Win Weekend for Ferrari at VIR

Ferrari continued its unbeaten run in the Am class of the GT World Challenge America powered by AWS on Sunday, scoring its third weekend sweep of the season at Virginia International Raceway.

Jean-Claude Saada and Conrad Grunewald put AF Corse in victory lane for the sixth-consecutive time, finishing 12th overall in the combined scoring driving the No. 61 Cambridge Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020. The pair now has tallied a virtual insurmountable championship tally of 150 points, following sweeps at Sonoma Raceway and Circuit of The Americas prior to coming to VIR.

Comments from the drivers. “The Ferrari felt right at home at VIR, because there are a lot of turns,” said Grunewald, who started 14th overall and ran 12th for much of his opening stint in the 90-degree temperatures. “That’s what the Ferrari is made for. It was a pretty good race for us. The car is really strong here, especially on the entry of the turns. It was hot, but it was fun. It was good to be out there.”

It was the first visit to the historic rolling, natural terrain circuit for Saada, who had a smooth final stint.

“I love it here because it’s so scary,” Saada said. “If you’re not scared, you’re not human. But that’s the challenge. It was a lot of fun. You conquer your fears and go for it. You make a mistake or two, but you get over it, and then you just go full blast. There’s nothing like it. It’s a pretty cool course.”

Additional competition expected at the next round. Additional cars are expected in the class for the final three weekends of the campaign with the next stop scheduled for August 27-29 at Road America, for Rounds 7-8.