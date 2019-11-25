Curtain falls on Ferrari Motorsport Festival

Riyadh 25 novembre 2019

The spectacular two-day Prancing Horse event that took centre-stage at the Riyadh Car Show arena ended today. The second and final day dedicated to Attività Sportive GT cars saw action from the F1 Clienti single-seaters, driven by Charles Leclerc, Antonio Giovinazzi and Mick Schumacher. The public enjoyed the chance to see pit-stop operations as well as some high-speed laps. Ahead of the F60s, the 488 Challenge took to the track adorned with a special livery for the event, followed by the technological laboratories of the XX Programme. Again on the final day, the kings of the international GT championships, the 488 GTE winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the 488 GT3, completed a few fast laps interspersed with tyre and driver changes. Like yesterday, the official GT drivers James Calado, Miguel Molina, Giancarlo Fisichella, Olivier Beretta and Andrea Bertolini took the wheel of the Ferrari racing cars.