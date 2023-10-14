Serra sixth on grid for Petit Le Mans

The session ran under very peculiar conditions with a partially dry line and very damp surface outside the line created as the cars lapped during the scheduled fifteen minutes. Despite the drizzle, all the Ferrari drivers who had opted for rain tyres clocked their best time in their last bid for the fastest lap. In the 296 GT3 of AF Corse, Miguel Molina posted 1’25”131, eighth in class. Antonio Fuoco finished in the same position among the GTDs, clocking 1’24”981 in the Cetilar Racing car, while Charlie Scardina closed seventeenth for Triarsi Competizione.

One of the most popular and eagerly awaited races for US fans, the Petit Le Mans will start tomorrow at 11:40 a.m. local time, finishing ten hours later.