Comments of “Am” class winners at Monza

The reigning champions spoke about their second victory of the season, Ferrari's third consecutive win in the LMGTE Am class, a feat not achieved since 2015.

François Perrodo, AF Corse #83 “You should have seen our faces at dinner when we heard about the penalty after qualifying! Whatever, the rules must be followed, and today we started from the back. Winning is really great. After the poor race at Portimão, where we only picked up two points, we are back in the title fight ahead of the most important race of the year, with double points at stake. There will be spectators, and that will make it totally different to last year”.

Alessio Rovera, AF Corse #83: “The race was more fun starting from the back! We knew the car was quick, especially on the straights. I gave it my all and tried to pass every time I had the chance. I enjoyed the whole race, and all three of us were very fast”.

Nicklas Nielsen, AF Corse #83: “It was a great race! I took over in first place, like at Spa. The guys did a great job. Alessio made an impressive comeback, and François was effective in his stints... Since yesterday, we knew that the car was powerful. We managed to exploit its potential and can rejoice in this home win”.