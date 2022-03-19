Comments after the Sebring 1000 Miles

The start of the FIA World Endurance Championship season has not been an easy one for the two AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTEs competing in the LMGTE Pro class. After eight hours of racing, Pier Guidi-Calado's fourth place and Molina-Fuoco's fifth was not up to expectations, but it was the best possible result on the Florida circuit.

Alessandro Pier Guidi: "It was a very long race and it developed as we expected. We didn't have the pace of the others and struggled to overtake the Am cars. Today was very difficult but we got the best possible result. The car went well, it was balanced, we just lacked power and speed but that's something we knew since the prologue, it didn't surprise us. Otherwise the race was error-free, with good pit stops from the guys. In the end we were never competitive, nor could we have been, so we finished in the same position as we started from".



Miguel Molina: "It was not a good race for us and we never had the pace to fight for the podium. We had a problem with the power steering, something that has never happened before so we will have to find out why it happened. We tried to recover and bring home points for the championship. Until the problem occurred the car wasn't going badly, we had a pace comparable to the 51. We must try to improve further, Antonio was very fast and already at the level of the most experienced and this leaves me confident for the rest of the season".

