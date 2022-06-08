Coletta, excitement ahead of 488 GTE’s last race in Pro class

Fifteen 488 GTEs will start this race, with Maranello being the best-represented constructor in the GT classes. “We are certainly delighted to line up fifteen 488 GTEs at the start and come close to the all-time record of sixteen”, Coletta continued. “I think this proves Ferrari is very reliable, that all customers really appreciate our effort because we are there for all the teams and drivers competing. This has always been our commitment. Having all these cars on the grid also pays tribute to the work of all the staff”.

The race about to begin is the last time the 488 GTEs will compete in the LMGTE Pro class. We had to say something about a car that won Le Mans in 2019 and 2021 and the world title in 2017 and 2021. “We have enjoyed a lot of success with the 488 GTE, and are sorry that this is the car’s last 24 Hours of Le Mans in the LMGTE Pro class. A very important event awaits us in 2023, but this will not be the 488 GTE’s last 24 Hours of Le Mans because we will still compete in the LMGTE Am class. We are focused on this 24 Hours. We’ll try to do our best. We’ll do everything we can to honour the last appearance in the LMGTE Pro class and are confident of a good race”.