Club Competizioni GT, three days as protagonists at Watkins Glen

The legendary Watkins Glen International has said goodbye to the protagonists of the GT Competitions Club after three days of activity concluded yesterday.

Modified show. The Clienti participating in the programme were able to try their hand at the 5.43-kilometre circuit, located in New York state, witnessing the 488 GT Modificata make its first appearance on U.S. soil. The car, under the watchful eye of Toni Vilander, put on a show in which the driver was able to let rip with the full force of the 700 hp V8, unrestrained by Balance of Performance limitations.