Club Competizioni GT, three days as protagonists at Watkins Glen

The legendary Watkins Glen International has said goodbye to the protagonists of the GT Competitions Club after three days of activity concluded yesterday.
Modified show. The Clienti participating in the programme were able to try their hand at the 5.43-kilometre circuit, located in New York state, witnessing the 488 GT Modificata make its first appearance on U.S. soil. The car, under the watchful eye of Toni Vilander, put on a show in which the driver was able to let rip with the full force of the 700 hp V8, unrestrained by Balance of Performance limitations.
Brand new challenges. If Prancing Horse’s newcomer was attracting attention, the 430 GT and the two 488 GT3 Evo 2020 cars on track were causing no less of a stir, even if Sunday’s bad weather put a damper on activities. The Clienti were the main protagonists, not only inside the cockpits of their respective cars, but outside as well. On Friday evening they took part in a challenge against the clock, based on the driver change, while on Saturday evening there were cocktails with the Ferrari Challenge drivers who, also at the Glen, had taken part in the third round of the season.
Schedule. With this event, Club Competizioni GT says goodbye to the United States for 2021 and prepares to move on to the next stage in Suzuka, scheduled for June 24-25.