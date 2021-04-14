Club Competizioni GT bids farewell to temple of speed

The second and last day of Club Competizioni GT at the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, took place in ideal weather after Sunday’s rain, which slowed but didn’t halt the track activities.

The F430s and 458 Italias - GT3 and GT, cars that wrote important pages in Prancing Horse and motorsport history, took turns on the track. These cars played a starring role with sixteen wins in the series that stopped off at Monza.

The second 488 GT Modificata also took centre stage on the day, unleashing more than 700 horsepower and over 1000kg of downforce as the car exceeded 230km/h, a rare occurrence in the temple of speed.

Club Competizioni GT will return to the United States for the third round of the season at the legendary Watkins Glen circuit from 21 to 23 May.