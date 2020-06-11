Close-ups: drivers of the 488 GTE no. 71

Miguel Molina will lead the quartet at the wheel of the 488 GTE no. 71, representing Ferrari – AF Corse in the first-ever virtual 24 Hours of Le Mans. The official Competizioni GT driver, who usually competes in the real counterpart of the car he will be racing over the weekend, will be joined by three drivers who have stood out in both GT and virtual races. The crew will have to find the right chemistry quickly, but so far Miguel Molina, Federico Leo, Amos Laurito, Jordy Zwiers have demonstrated a combination of speed and technical preparation. They are certainly one of the GTE class crews to follow in the race that kicks off on Saturday 13 June at 3 pm.

Molina. Miguel Molina was born on 17 February 1989 in Spain. In 2005 he made his debut in a single-seater. Then in 2010 Miguel switched to closed wheels and in this case to the DTM. In March 2017, he became an official Ferrari GT racing driver. He was involved in an intense racing programme that culminated in victory at the 6 Hours of Fuji of the FIA WEC. The Spaniard combined participation in the WEC with the Blancpain Endurance Cup in the 488 GT3 of SMP Racing with Davide Rigon and Victor Shaytar. Then, in 2018 he dominated the Pirelli World Challenge SprintX championship in America with Toni Vilander and finished second in the European Le Mans Series with JMW Motorsport. In 2019, Miguel nearly won the Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup title and was promoted to the 488 GTE of AF Corse alongside Davide Rigon in the FIA WEC.

Leo. Federico Leo was born on 27 August 1988 in Italy. After seven years in a single-seater and a few races with an LMP2 class prototype in the Le Mans Series, Federico raced the 2011 season alongside Francesco Castellacci at the wheel of the Ferrari 458 Italia GT3 of AF Corse. He won the FIA GT3 European Championship title followed in 2012 by the International GT Open. In 2014, he entered the 24 Hours of Le Mans driving the 458 Italia GTC of Ram Racing together with Matt Griffin and Álvaro Parente, but was forced to retire. In 2016, he was back in a Ferrari for the Italian GT Championship. Currently he is showing off his talent in eSports races as well as at circuits all around Europe.

Laurito. Amos Laurito was born on 15 December 1995 in Italy. A professional sim racer for over ten years, Amos won the F1 Master League three consecutive times before qualifying from 2017 to 2019 for the eSport F1 championship. An official Ferrari eSports driver in the 2019 season, in 2020 Laurito is a Race Analyst for the FDA Hublot eSports team.

Zwiers. Jordy Zwiers was born on 23 July 2000 in the Netherlands, and is the youngest driver on the team. A sim racer since 2017 he specialises in endurance racing. In 2017, he made his debut in the Virtual Le Mans Series where he won second place, a result that he repeated the following year in Division 1 of the Virtual Endurance Championship, with pole position and victory in the 24 Hours of Le Mans. In 2020, the Dutchman is continuing his career in this championship. Jordy finished on the podium all the 24 Hours of Le Mans in which he took part and, on one occasion, was behind the wheel of the car for seven consecutive hours.