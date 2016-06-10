10 giugno 2016

Morano Calabro, 10 June 2016 – A great roar will sound this weekend in Calabria when the engines fire up for the hill climb Morano-Campotenese, the fourth round of the Italian Hill Climb Championship. A total of 242 drivers have registered for the prestigious event, which takes place from Friday 10 to Sunday 12 June. This route gives the hill climb specialists a chance to show off their skills in the shadow of one of the most beautiful villages in Italy. The 7.1 km course will be covered in two race sessions, with a climb from start to finish of 574 metres and an average gradient of 5.33%. The programme. The event kicks off on Friday from 3pm to 5:30 pm with the technical and administrative checks. Then on Saturday from 9:30 am the two rounds of official practices get underway. The first race heat starts at 9:30 am on Sunday. The award ceremony will be held at around 5 pm in the local park inside the paddock. GT. GT championship leader Lucio Peruggini is back with the Ferrari 458 GT3 of AB Motorsport and will fight it out with Sicily's Ignazio Cannavò in the Lamborghini of One Racing. Among the E2SHs all eyes are on the Alfa Romeo of Marco Gramenzi, standard bearer of AB Motorsport who will certainly duel it out with driver and preparer Marco Iacoangeli fresh from wins at Fasano and Verzegnis with the high performing BMW M3 who together make a perfect pair.