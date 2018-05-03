03 maggio 2018

Caleipo, 3 May 2018 - Luca Gaetani and his new Ferrari 458 Italia GT3 are set to make their debut in the first official CIVM race, the 44th edition of the Alpe Nevegal, which from this year is one of the 12 stages of the National Championship. The Vimotorsport driver will thus take part in the usual fierce battle amongst the GT drivers, who include Roberto Ragazzi, with the 458 Challenge EVO of Superchallenge, and Lucio Peruggini, who has dominated recent seasons in the 458 Italia GT3 of AB Motorsport. The race. The Alpe Nevegal course in the Belluno area is 5500 metres long and climbs from the Caleipo straight to the Alpe in Fiore. The race kicks off on Saturday 5 May with the two qualifying heats starting at 9:30 am. On Sunday, the first of the two races will start at 9 am.